SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow last date to apply for 6000 posts, check details here

New Delhi: The State Bank of India will end the registration process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on July 26, Monday.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official site of SBI — sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6,100 posts in the organisation.

Educational qualification:



Candidates who want to appear for the examination should have a Bachelors’ degree in any stream from a government-recognised university/institute.

Age limit:

The minimum age should be 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on October 31, 2020. Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates.

Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per the Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Selection for engagement of apprentices will be based on (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language.

The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The online examination will be held in the month of August 2021 (tentatively). For more details, candidates are advised to check the notification released by the organization.

Application Fees:

Candidates from General/ OBC/ EWS category who wish to apply for the post will have to pay Rs 300 as application fees . SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay any fees.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official site – sbi.co.in

Once the site opens, go to the ‘Careers’ section.

Then go to the current openings.

Click on the link that reads, “Engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961”.

Key in all the details as asked.

Upload all necessary information and pay the fee

Submit the application and take a print out for future reference.

