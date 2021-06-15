SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Registration begins for new vacancy, check last date and other details

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) started registration for recruitment of specialist cadre officers (SCO) on regular basis. The online registration has commenced for the post of Engineer (Fire).

This is to be noted that the applications for the same post were first invited in December 2020 and the SBI clarified that the applicants who have already need not apply again.

"Their candidature will be considered valid for recruitment of Engineer (Fire)," it said.

The filing of online application and payment of fees will close on June 28, 2021.



Educational Qualifications:

i) BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR

ii) B.Tech / B.E. (Safety & Fire Engineering) OR

iii) B.Tech / B.E. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) OR

iv) B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution or Equivalent Four-year degree in fire safety from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution OR

v) Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR

vi) Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Registration fees: Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ST candidates.

Click here to register

Click here to find the official recruitment advertisement

Candidates can also visit https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers to keep a check on future vacancies.