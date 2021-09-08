SSC exams 2021: Dates for CHSL, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, Constable GD announced at ssc.nic.in, check here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) announced the dates of the CHSL, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and Constable GD exams at its official website ssc.nic.in. The Commission has decided to conduct these examinations and skill tests in the months of November and December 2021.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019, (Skill Test) will be held on November 3, 2021.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) will be conducted on November 8, 2021.

The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020 (Computer Based Examination) will take place between November 11 and November 15, 2021.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (Computer Based Examination) will be conducted between November 16 and December 15, 2021.

The Commission said that the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The candidates have been advised to visit the website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in at regular intervals for further updates.

