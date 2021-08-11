Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: 151 vacancies for Assistant Public Prosecutor announced, pay scale up to Rs 1.33 lakh

New Delhi: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for direct recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors in Telangana State Prosecution Service.

The Board has announced a total of 151 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website on tslprb.in.

The online application window opened on Wednesday (August 11). The last date to apply is August 29.

Age Limit:

A Candidate must not have attained the age of 34 years as on 1st July, 2021 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1987. Certain age relaxation will be given as per government rules.

Pay Scale: Rs. 54220 to Rs 133630

Educational Qualification:

The Candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB / BL).

Experience:

The Candidate must have practiced as an Advocate for not less than three (3) years with active practice in Criminal Courts in the state.

