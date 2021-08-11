हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oil India Recruitment 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Deadline for 120 Junior Assistant vacancies ends soon, check how to apply

A total of 120 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Oil India on oil-india.com.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Deadline for 120 Junior Assistant vacancies ends soon, check how to apply
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates for the Junior Assistant position.

A total of 120 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Oil India on oil-india.com.

However, candidates need to hurry as the deadline to apply for the job is about to end soon. The application process started on July 1 and the last date to apply is August 15. That is, candidates have less than a week to apply.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be a 10+2 pass in any stream from a Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks. Candidates must be qualified as Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

For the General category, candidates should be between 18-30 years. Relaxations as per government rules will be applicable.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 - How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OIL on oil-india.com

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts’

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the required details

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your Email Id, log in with the Password

Step 5: Fill up the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the form and save a copy of the same for future reference.

