हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC recruitment

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to apply for Senior Lecturer, other posts, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upsconline.nic.in on or before April 14, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to apply for Senior Lecturer, other posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking to hire professionals for multiple posts in various Union ministries and government departments. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upsconline.nic.in on or before April 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 28 vacancies. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical)                8  posts

Assistant Director Grade II (Economic Investigation)   15 posts

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology)                                  2 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)  3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

 Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical)   40 years

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) 30 years

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology)   50 years

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)    33 years

For eligibility criteria and more details, direct link to official notification HERE

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 either by "remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," the official notification read. Only SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community are exempted from paying the application fees. 

ALSO READBEL recruitment 2022: Apply for Project, Trainee engineer posts on bel-india.in, details here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSC recruitmentUPSC Recruitment 2022UPSCUPSC jobs
Next
Story

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for restraint after Kiran Shaw’s ‘religious divide’ remark

Must Watch

PT42M44S

I entered politics for social service, don't need anything - Imran Khan