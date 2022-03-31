UPSC Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to apply for Senior Lecturer, other posts, details here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking to hire professionals for multiple posts in various Union ministries and government departments. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upsconline.nic.in on or before April 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 28 vacancies.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) 8 posts

Assistant Director Grade II (Economic Investigation) 15 posts

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) 2 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) 3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) 40 years

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) 30 years

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) 50 years

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) 33 years

For eligibility criteria and more details, direct link to official notification HERE.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 either by "remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," the official notification read. Only SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community are exempted from paying the application fees.

