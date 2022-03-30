BEL recruitment 2022: Apply for Project, Trainee engineer posts on bel-india.in, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to hire for Trainee Engineer – I and Project Engineer-I posts on contract basis for Ghaziabad unit. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at bel-india.in.

Candidates must hurry as the last date to submit the online application is April 6, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 63 vacancies at BEL.

BEL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer – I 26 posts

Project Engineer – I 37 posts

BEL recruitment 2022: Age limit

Trainee Engineer – I: General & EWS applicants should be not more than 28 years.

Project Engineer – I: The upper age limit of General & EWS candidates should be not more than 32 years.

BEL recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Trainee Engineers - I:

B.E/BE.Tech/B.Sc (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in these Engineering disciplines --Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science.

Candidates should possess at least ‘One Year’ of relevant industrial experience.

Project Engineers – I:

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineer (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics/Computer Science/Mechanical/Civil Engineering/Electrical.

Applicant must possess a minimum two years’ of relevant industrial experience.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

BEL recruitment 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official BEL website on bel-india.in.

2. Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ under Careers section on the homepage.

3. Select the post you want to apply for.

4. Login and fill the application form

5. Pay the fees and submit the form

6. Download and take a printout for future use.

