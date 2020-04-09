Karnataka launches website for information on coronavirus COVID-19

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on Thursday informed that an official website providing all information related to the coronavirus COVID-19 was launched by the government. He requested the public to rely on the website, covid19.karnataka.gov.in, for clarifications and urged them not to panic on any rumours. Anyone who wants to work as volunteers can also register through this website, the minister added.

Briefing the media on the relief measures taken by the state government, he informed that as of now, there are 197 confirmed cases including six deaths and 30 discharges. 16 new cases have been confirmed since April 8.

He informed that out of 197 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, 6 cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in Karnataka airports and are being treated in the state. There are no international passengers and those under home quarantine are 16,334.

He revealed that first 50 positive cases took 16 days to surface, while 50-100 took 8 days, 100-150 4 days to surface and 150-197 has taken 4 days. He also informed the COVID-19 task force has decided to conduct testing of all secondary contacts.