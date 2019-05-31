Karnataka Urban Local Bodies Election results live updates: Congress leads; BJP, JDS trail

Bengaluru: The BJP’s emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election appears to be having little impact on Karnataka’s Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, as the saffron party is trailing behind the Congress even as the poll results are coming out on Friday.

As many as 63 ULBs - eight city municipal councils, 33 town municipal councils and 22 town panchayats - comprising 1,361 wards went to polls on May 29. Counting of votes is still underway, but the Congress has won over 350 seats, whereas the BJP is second having won over 280 and the JD(S) is a distant third with 91, according to the State Election Commission.

ULB elections are generally considered as a tool to measure the mood of the electorate.

Last year, when 105 ULBs went to polls, the Congress won 982, the BJP 929 and the JD(S) 375. Independent candidates won in 329 wards.

-However, BSY is confident of saffron party's victory in 2019 assembly polls here.

-BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said that the saffron party has performed 'below expectation'.

-Results for two seats, Kalaburagi and Chamrajpet, are still awaited.

-We are happy with the way the coalition parties have performed. BJP keeps saying that the coalition won't last but people have proved them wrong. People have reflected their sentiments with these results. People have shown their faith in the coalition govt: Kumaraswamy

- Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy hails the Congress-JDS partnership, says people have rejected BJP's claims of the coalition govt falling apart.

-The JDS-Congress coalition is surging ahead, say reports

-Counting for elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULB) across Karnataka is still underway with the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) hoping to extend their alliance.

-The Congress and the JD(S) contested the polls separately despite being partners in the state government, but they have already declared that they would tie up post-election in urban bodies.