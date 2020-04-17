Son's wedding ceremony performed keeping all guidelines in mind, social distancing maintained: Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the wedding ceremony of his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, was held by following all the guidelines of the government, adding that social distancing was maintained. Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Kumaraswamy proceeded with the ceremony in Ramanagara on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he thanked the well-wishers for their blessings and said that after this crisis period gets over and life is back to normal he will hold a feast. He thanked millions of well-wishers including legislators, leaders, workers, and people of Karnataka for blessing the marriage from their own houses.

"Today the marriage of my son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Revathi took place in a very simple way. Thanks to lakhs of workers and well-wishers of the family for the co-operation. The entire world is struggling because of the coronavirus. In this tough time, we followed the guideline issued by the government. We maintained systematic social distance and took precaution in the marriage," he tweeted.

He also tweeted, "Legislators, leaders, workers, family, well-wishers and people of Karnataka have blessed the marriage from their own houses. My family had made a request and people have reciprocated and been a model. Once the present situation changes we come out of this condition and life becomes normal, we and you all will sit together and we will do feast together. We are grateful for your big heart and love. Thanks to whoever wished and blessed the newly wedded couple."

The media was not allowed entry to cover the wedding. But the ceremony saw several VIP guests in attendance. Photos and videos of the lavish wedding ceremony show a clear violation of social distancing norms when the state of battling to contains coronavirus.

Earlier, the former chief minister had assured that the wedding will be a simple one. He appealed to the party workers to not to attend this ceremony.

Meanwhile, 38 new cases of coronavirus were reported for the state which is the largest single-day spike for Karnataka. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 353 which includes 82 patients who were discharged after recovery, the death toll is at 13.