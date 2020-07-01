हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

6 suspended in Karnataka's Bellary for inhumane funeral of COVID-19 victim's body

Reportedly, the same treatment is being done to the COVID-19 victims' bodies in Davanagere and Yadgir and an enquiry has also been ordered in this regard.

6 suspended in Karnataka&#039;s Bellary for inhumane funeral of COVID-19 victim&#039;s body

Bellary: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday (July 1, 2020) said that six staff members have been suspended in connection with the inhumane funeral of a man who died of COVID-19 in Bellary.

The incident came to light after a viral clip on social media showed the dead bodies of people dying of COVID-19 being dumped in Bellary. 

The video showed health workers burying the bodies in a large pit.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also shared the video on his Twitter account and wrote, "It's disturbing to see bodies of COVID patients who have died being dumped inhumanly into a pit in Ballari. Is this civility? This is a reflection of how the govt has handled this Corona crisis. I urge the govt to take immediate action and ensure that this doesn't happen again."

Reportedly, the same treatment is being done to the COVID-19 victims' bodies in Davanagere and Yadgir and an enquiry has also been ordered in this regard.

Meanwhile, CM Yeddyurappa discussed the increase in the COVID-19 infections with experts at the conference hall of the RCMB in Bengaluru.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has witnessed a total of 15,242 coronavirus confirmed cases, out of which 7,078 are still active, while 246 have succumbed to the fatal virus.

Coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus Karnataka, Karnataka, COVID-19 victims' bodies
