ACB raids govt officers' premises in Karnataka, recovers cash hidden in drainage pipes, ceiling

By Jaffer Mohaideen

Bengaluru: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers on Wednesday (November 24) conducted simultaneous raids in at least 60 locations across Karnataka against government officers on charges of disproportionate assets. The raids are being conducted at the residences and offices of 15 government officers working in various departments.

According to sources in ACB, in the preliminary searches and findings, the officers have unearthed documents of huge assets disproportionate to their incomes. The raids are conducted on executive engineers, RTO officers, revenue inspectors, project managers, joint director, First Division Clerk (FDC) and a ‘D’ Group employee. These officers worked for Revenue department, BBMP, agricultural department and PWD as well. The raids are also being conducted on a physiotherapist of a government hospital.

Sources in ACB stated that, Rajashekar, who worked as a physiotherapist at Yelahanka government hospital has purchased three BDA sites, two revenue sites and also purchased five acres of land in Doddaballapur taluk near Bengaluru. The raids were conducted after ACB got complaints in this regard.

According to the Bureau, raids were conducted at locations belonging to Mangalore Smart City Executive Engineer K S Lingegowda, Mandya Executive Engineer Srinivas K, Doddaballapura Revenue Inspector Lakshminarashimaiah, Former Project Manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Bengaluru Nandini Dairy general manager B Krishna Reddy, Gadag Agriculture Department, Joint Director T S Rudreshappa and Bailahongala cooperative development officer A K Masti among others. ACB sources said they seized property related documents, huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments, cash and investment documents from them.

The agency recovered more than Rs 50 lakh cash bundles stashed in a drainage pipe and ceiling of a house. According to ACB sources, notes were also found hidden in sarees.

In the wake of multiple complaints on rampant corruption and accumulation of wealth disproportionate to their sources of income, the sleuths are raiding various locations in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Belagavi, Mangaluru districts.

The search team comprises more than 400 officers, including eight Superintendent of Police, 100 officers and 300 staff members.

(With Agency inputs)

