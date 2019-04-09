Bellary Lok Sabha constituency

Bellary is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Bellary will be going to polls on April 18 and counting will be held on May 23. After the 2008 delimitation exercise, the constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates.

Bellary parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur and Kudligi. While Hadagalli and Hagaribommanahalli have been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, Kampli, Bellary, Sandur and Kudligi have been reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. Vijayanagara and Bellary City are unreserved assembly seats.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader B. Sreeramulu won the seat by a margin of 85144 votes. Sreeramulu bagged 534406 votes while his nearest rival NY Hanumantappa secured 449262 votes. In Bellary, 71.93 per cent or 1078982 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, 13 of them lost their deposits.

Bharatiya Janata Party had won the 2009 election too with party candidate J Shantha winning 402213 votes. At the second spot was NY Hanumantappa with 399970 votes.

However, bypolls were held in Bellary in 2018 along with two others seats in the state BS Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu of the BJP and CS Puttaraju of the Janata Dal Secular vacated Shivamogga, Bellari and Mandya following their election to the assembly in May 2018.

In the bypolls, the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state got a huge boost after it bagged the Bellary seat. Congress leader VS Ugrappa won the seat by a margin of more than 2.43 lakh votes defeating BJP's J Shantha, the sister of B Sriramulu, a key aide of the Reddys and former MP from there.