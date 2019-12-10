हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Banglore metro

Bengaluru Metro to extend last train time from new year

At 12 am, the last train from Majestic station will depart in all directions, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) in a statement.   

File Image

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro will extend train timings from January 1, 2020 enabling passengers to take trains later than the existing schedule.

At 12 a.m., the last train from Majestic station will depart in all directions, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) in a statement.

From Yelachenahalli station, the last train will depart at 11:35 p.m., against 11 p.m. now and Nagasandra at 11:25 p.m. compared to 10:50 p.m. now.

The last metro train from Baiyappanahalli will depart at 11:35 p.m. against 11 a.m. now and from Mysuru Road station at 11:40 p.m. against current 11:05 p.m.

The east-west corridor of the metro, from Baiyappanahalli in the east to Mysuru Roas in the west is 18.1 km long.

The north-south corridor from Nagasandra in the north to Puttenahalli in the south is 24.2 km long.

Bengaluru metro, also known as Namma Metro is a joint venture between the government of India and government of Karnataka.

 

Banglore metroBangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC)Banglore Metro timings
