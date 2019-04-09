Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency

Chikkodi is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Chikkodi will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

Chikkodi parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Nippani, Chikkodi–Sadalga, Athni, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukeri and Yemkanmardi.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Prakash Babanna Hukkeri won the seat by a narrow margin of just 3003 votes. Prakash Babanna Hukkeri won bagged 474373 votes while his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Vishwanath Katti secured 471370 votes.

In the 2009 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Vishwanath Katti had won the seat by bagging 438081 votes while Congress leader Prakash Babanna Hukkeri had been in the second spot with 382794 votes.

In Chikkodi, 76.15 per cent or 1071495 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 12 contestants who were in the fray, 10 of them lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Congress yet yet again nominated Prakash Babanna Hukkeri while the Bharatiya Janata Party has named Annasaheb Jolle for the seat.