हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covid-19 vaccination

COVID vaccination certificate required to enter public places: Karnataka Health Minister amid surge in cases

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc.” 

COVID-19 vaccination certificate required to enter public places: Karnataka Health Minister amid surge in cases
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid soaring daily coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Friday (January 7) made COVID-19 vaccination certificate a must for entering public places, ANI reported. 

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar as quoted by the news agency said, “There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc.” 

Further, Sudhakar said passengers coming from other states will be tested for COVID-19. 

“Travellers from other states will be tested & COVID-care centres to be set up. We're collaborating with all hotels & educational institutions for institutional quarantine; monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system underway,” the health minister added. 

The steps come after a meeting in Vidhana Soudha was held to discuss aspects related to COVID-19 management. 

Sudhakar told today that Karnataka reported 107 fresh cases of the Omicron variant, which pushed the total tally to 333 in the state. 

After around 84 devotees tested positive for coronavirus a high alert has been sounded in Mandya district of Karnataka. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccinationCOVID-19CoronavirusKarnataka
Next
Story

COVID-19 third wave? Karnataka logs 107 new Omicron cases, tally jumps to 333

Must Watch

PT7M28S

News 50: Republic Day Parade rehearsal begins in Vijay Chowk