COVID vaccination certificate required to enter public places: Karnataka Health Minister amid surge in cases

New Delhi: Amid soaring daily coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Friday (January 7) made COVID-19 vaccination certificate a must for entering public places, ANI reported.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar as quoted by the news agency said, “There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc.”

There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/Y8HtteyHiE — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Further, Sudhakar said passengers coming from other states will be tested for COVID-19.

“Travellers from other states will be tested & COVID-care centres to be set up. We're collaborating with all hotels & educational institutions for institutional quarantine; monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system underway,” the health minister added.

The steps come after a meeting in Vidhana Soudha was held to discuss aspects related to COVID-19 management.

Sudhakar told today that Karnataka reported 107 fresh cases of the Omicron variant, which pushed the total tally to 333 in the state.

After around 84 devotees tested positive for coronavirus a high alert has been sounded in Mandya district of Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV