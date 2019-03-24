'Hit' people shouting pro-Modi slogans: JD-S legislator Shivalinge Gowda's comment sparks row

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) legislator KM Shivalinge Gowda courted controversy after a video of his speech asking people to "hit" those shouting “pro-Modi slogans" went viral.

“There are these people who shout Modi Modi. You must hit them,” said the Arsikere MLA while speaking at a public rally in Karnataka's Hassan district.

The purported video clip of the senior JD(S) leader's statement was shared widely on social media.

In the video, Gowda is seen saying that PM Modi had failed to bring back black money stashed in Swiss Banks and also failed to fulfil his promise of allegedly giving Rs 15 lakh to each citizen of the country.

"You (Narendra Modi) had promised to bring back black money and give each one Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh," he said addressing an election rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Arasikere MLA of inciting violence against the Prime Minister.

Reacting to his statement, BJP Karnataka tweeted: “Goonda JDS MLA K M Shivalingegowda urge his goons to pelt stones at PM @narendramodi when he visits Karnataka. Coalition partners are openly issuing threat to kill PM. Clear attempt to wipe out democracy & install dictatorship is made under @hd_kumaraswamy’s rule.”

"The Arasikere MLA has asked his supporters to pelt stones at Narendra Modi. Earlier also many leaders had given objectionable statements. It reflects their hatred for the prime minister," BJP spokesperson and MLA S Suresh Kumar told PTI.