Lok Sabha election 2019

JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress on 20 in Karnataka, says Deve Gowda

Karnataka will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. The result will be announced on May 23.

Bengaluru: JDS leader and former prime minister of Karnataka HD Deve Gowda on Sunday confirmed the seat-sharing formula by Congress and his party for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He said that JDS will contest on 8 seats while Congress will contest on 20 seats in Karnataka.

"In Karnataka, we are running a coalition govt with Congress. JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress will contest on 20 seats in Karnataka. We will try to do our best to see that the strength of BJP is reduced. Congress-JDS will do everything possible jointly," Deve Gowda said.

In November last year, the Congress and JD(S) jointly had also swept the Karnataka by-election, winning four out of the five seats and decimating the BJP.

