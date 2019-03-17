JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress on 20 in Karnataka, says Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: JDS leader and former prime minister of Karnataka HD Deve Gowda on Sunday confirmed the seat-sharing formula by Congress and his party for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He said that JDS will contest on 8 seats while Congress will contest on 20 seats in Karnataka.

"In Karnataka, we are running a coalition govt with Congress. JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress will contest on 20 seats in Karnataka. We will try to do our best to see that the strength of BJP is reduced. Congress-JDS will do everything possible jointly," Deve Gowda said.

Karnataka will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. The result will be announced on May 23.

In November last year, the Congress and JD(S) jointly had also swept the Karnataka by-election, winning four out of the five seats and decimating the BJP.