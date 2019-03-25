हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

JDS won't backstab even if they do: HD Kumaraswamy's 'warning' to Congress

JDS and Congress are in alliance in Karnataka for the upcoming election but have reportedly had differences galore over which party will contest from where.

JDS won&#039;t backstab even if they do: HD Kumaraswamy&#039;s &#039;warning&#039; to Congress
File photo

In a not-so-subtle rebuke to Congress over seat-sharing arrangement in Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, HD Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that he and his party workers won't create 
impediments even if Congress does.

JDS and Congress are in alliance in Karnataka for the upcoming election but have reportedly had differences galore over which party will contest from where. And Kumaraswamy clearly is unimpressed with the rather uneasy political friendship. "Few people in Congress tried to create speed breakers for my candidates. I won't let JDS workers do the same," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Mandya. "Country is important for me. No matter how much they backstab my candidates, JDS workers and I won't do the same."

 

 

Kumaraswamy had previously said that he won't be pleading for seats to contest from and had also said that some of the Congress leaders are opposed to his son - Nikhil Kumaraswamy - contesting as a coalition candidate from Mandya.

Tumkur too has emerged as a point of friction with reports that not everyone within Congress is fine with the party giving up the seat for JDS despite having a sitting MP there.

Meanwhile, JDS is learnt to have given up the key constituency of Bengaluru North to Congress in a bid to calm frayed nerves.

 

 

The BJP, however, has been keeping a close watch on the alliance between Congress and JDS. Friction between the two parties is expected to be of enormous help to BJP in Karnataka.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019HD KumaraswamyCongressJDS
