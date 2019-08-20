close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa expands Cabinet, 17 members sworn in

The Cabinet members were selected by Yediyurappa in consultation with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa expands Cabinet, 17 members sworn in
Pic courtesy: ANI

New members of the Karnataka Cabinet were sworn in at an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony of the lawmakers was presided over by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present on the stage as the members took oath.

As many as 17 leaders were sworn in on Tuesday as members of the Yediyurappa Cabinet.

The names of the Cabinet members are Govind Makthappa Karajol, Ashwath Narayan CN, Laxman Sangappa Savadi, KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, Jagadish Shettar, B Sreeramalu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, CT Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, JC Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb.

The Cabinet members were selected by Yediyurappa in consultation with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including president Amit Shah.

The BJP government had been under attack by the opposition parties over delay in the constitution of the Cabinet.

The Karnataka unit of the Congress party had earlier tweeted, "Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will @BSYBJP wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If @BSYBJP can't form one, he should step down."

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26. He had formed the government in the state after toppling HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress government through a trust vote.

Tags:
KarnatakaBS YediyurappaBengaluruBJP
Next
Story

Karnataka Cabinet expansion on Tuesday, 17 members to be sworn in

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Fugitive Zakir Naik banned from giving speech anywhere in Malaysia