Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa expands Cabinet, 17 members sworn in

New members of the Karnataka Cabinet were sworn in at an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony of the lawmakers was presided over by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present on the stage as the members took oath.

As many as 17 leaders were sworn in on Tuesday as members of the Yediyurappa Cabinet.

The names of the Cabinet members are Govind Makthappa Karajol, Ashwath Narayan CN, Laxman Sangappa Savadi, KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, Jagadish Shettar, B Sreeramalu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, CT Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, JC Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb.

The Cabinet members were selected by Yediyurappa in consultation with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including president Amit Shah.

The BJP government had been under attack by the opposition parties over delay in the constitution of the Cabinet.

The Karnataka unit of the Congress party had earlier tweeted, "Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will @BSYBJP wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If @BSYBJP can't form one, he should step down."

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26. He had formed the government in the state after toppling HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress government through a trust vote.