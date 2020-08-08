Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th results 2020: KSEEB to announce result; check date and time

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam Results 2020 on Monday (August 10). Once declared the results will be available on Board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

State Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar confirmed the result date, saying, ''Karnataka SSLC results to be announced at 3 pm on Monday, August 10.''

Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the SSLC exams this year. The exams were supposed to be conducted from March 29 but got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Later, the exams were held on June 25 till July 3.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference

Around 8.40 lakh students appeared in the SSLC board exams in 2020.

It is to be noted that the Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) to postpone the exams due to coronavirus outbreak.