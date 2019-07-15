Karnataka turmoil live updates: High drama expected on Day 1 of Assembly session

15 July 2019, 11:39 AM
Congress MLAs leave for Vidhana Soudha from Taj Vivanta hotel. (ANI Photo)
15 July 2019, 11:33 AM
BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha. (ANI Photo)
15 July 2019, 11:23 AM
With top Congress leaders as well as Kumaraswamy expected in Mumbai today, rebel Congress MLAs have written to Mumbai Police asking for more security.
"We are not interested in any meeting. We face a potential threat," the letter reads. Read full report here.
15 July 2019, 11:19 AM
BJP MLAs to reach Assembly shortly. They have been staying at Bengaluru's Ramada Hotel.
15 July 2019, 11:18 AM
BJP continues to maintain pressure.
"We stand by our demand(of floor test). The behaviour of Assembly Speaker and CM is highly uncalled for and unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want?" asks Pralhad Joshi.
15 July 2019, 11:17 AM
We would likely hear the case of five rebel MLAs- K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh, tomorrow along with the main petition which is pending before us: Supreme Court
Rebel MLAs had moved the top court against Speaker Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations.