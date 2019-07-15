Karnataka turmoil live updates: High drama expected on Day 1 of Assembly session

HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government is fighting fire with its political future remaining under a cloud of uncertainty following the resignation of several MLAs from Congress as well as Janata Dal Secular.

Congress has parachuted several top leaders into Mumbai where the dissenting MLAs are staying but these MLAs have written to Mumbai Police claiming they are under potential threat from these leaders. There is no intention of meeting any Congress leader, write these dissenting MLAs as they remain adamant on their resignations.

While the rebel MLAs have remained steadfast after tendering their resignations, Congress continues to claim that all is well while JDS says the Karnataka government is under no threat. Kumaraswamy and Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to reach Mumbai and reach out to the MLAs who are holed up in the city's Renaissance Hotel.

Drama could be played out in Vidhana Soudha as well where Day 1 of the Assembly begins.

Catch all the live and latest updates from the political tussle in Karnataka here: