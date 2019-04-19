No blast in Kashmir when Deve Gowda was PM: HD Kumaraswamy hits back at Modi

Hubli, Karnataka: Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, day after the later questioned if the vote bank of Congress-JDS coalition is in Pakistan's Balakot.

“PM Modi says I’m not patriotic. I don’t need to learn patriotism from Modi. When Deve Gowda was PM there wasn’t a single blast in Kashmir. That’s our heritage. So don’t brand me, you have no right,” he said.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Kumaraswamy said, “BJP has stated in the manifesto that they will run a corruption-free government. What corruption free? Did Modi sell tea around the country and make the party rich? This claim of corruption free government of his is fake.”

"Around 78 lakhs (rupees) was recovered from one BJP leader in Karwar. Where did this money come from?" he asked.

His comments came a day after PM Modi mocked the "never ending drama" characterising the Congress-JDS coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy.

“If you want to see majboot sarkar (strong government) look towards Delhi, and if you want to see majboor (helpless) government look towards Bengaluru," he told a rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot.

"Now tell me, Where is Congress and the JD(S) vote bank? Is it in Bagalkot or Balakot? This Congress-JD(S) has to decide," the prime minister said.

At his Chikkodi rally, Modi said, "your vote will decide whether those chanting Bharat Mata ki jai will be respected or tukde tukde will come amidst you and chant slogans about Bharat ke barbadi.”

Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 14 constituencies went to polls in the second phase of general elections on April 18. The remaining 14 seats will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.