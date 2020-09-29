हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
School reopening

No decision on school reopening yet, says Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

On September 20, the State government prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No decision on school reopening yet, says Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, said State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

Kumar said, "We have not taken any decision regarding reopening on schools in the state yet. The government does not have any such plans to reopen schools at present."

"We are taking the opinions of Legislators, MPs, and concerned people. We will also have a discussion with education experts and institutions," Kumar added.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down. However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it had said.

