No PM used India-Pakistan situation for personal benefit: Kumaraswamy hits out at Modi

BENGALURU: Bringing out the big guns against Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Saturday accused the Prime Minister of using India-Pakistan situation for personal advantage in electoral speeches.

“He (Modi) can speak but misusing his office is wrong. Several PMs ruled this country, several times India-Pakistan war took place. Nobody took advantage about that issue for personal benefit,” Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI asked about Narendra Modi referring to Balakot airstrike in electoral speeches.

“Balakot airstrike...he (Modi) is misleading the people that he went to Pakistan border and he only dropped the bomb,” he said, adding, “There were no clashes between India-Pakistan, even inside the country there was no bomb attack, nothing happened.”

Speaking on his father and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy says,

“When my father was PM for 10 months in 1995, did any terrorist activity take place in this country? Did any terrorist activity go on at the India-Pakistan border? Entire country was in peace at the time when my father was the PM.

“He's a good administrator and experienced. He has experience in his political career. He's better than everybody, according to me. But he's not interested now. He already projected name of Rahul Gandhi (for PM). He's going to advise Rahul ji for good administrator.”

Gowda recently stated that he's not interested in being the PM but “if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, I will sit by his side.''

When asked if there's a possibility of a national-level role for Gowda after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he added, “Most probably. Because in next election, there will be no BJP govt. We've to form govt with several regional parties together. At that time Deve Gowda may play major role as an advisor to everybody.”

On the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state, the CM said, “Now people are actually getting confident Kumaraswamy has done good thing by joining hands with Congress to form this govt. He is looking forward to the development of Karnataka state. That is the feeling of people now.”