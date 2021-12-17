हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'Enjoy rape comment' indefensible: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Karnataka MLA's statement

Congress is under fire after Karnataka MLA K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said in the Karnataka Assembly that "when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy". 

File Photo
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (December 17) condemned the atrocious remarks on rape made by Karnataka MLA K R Ramesh Kumar and called them “indefensible”. 

Taking to Twitter, Vadra expressed contempt for Kumar’s statement and wrote, “I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop.”

Congress is under fire after MLA K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said in the Karnataka Assembly that "when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy". In a video that soon went viral, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri can be seen laughing at Kumar's derogatory remarks. 

The BJP on Friday created uproar over the statement and questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's silence over the issue. Also hitting out at Speaker Kageri, who is from the saffron party, BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi said, "What is sad that the Speaker said nothing after such objectionable comments were made and even laughed." 

Speaking outside the Parliament today, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took a veiled attack at Priyanka Gandhi over Congress' "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" slogan. She said, "This narrow thinking of a Congress leader raised this question on the leadership of Congress which says in Uttar Pradesh that `I am a girl and I can fight`. If you have the courage then you should first sack this leader from your party."

After receiving flak for his reprehensible statement from all circles, K R Ramesh Kumar on Friday said, “If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” 

(With agency inputs)

