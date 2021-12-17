'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it': Karnataka Congress MLA makes shocking statement

New Delhi: In a shameful incident, KR Ramesh Kumar, a senior Congress leader from Karnataka on Thursday (December 16) made an atrociously sexist and unsavoury comment on rape incidents in the state assembly. The leader has been the speaker of the house in the past.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumar said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.

The leader made the remark when he was denied to speak time in the Assembly to speak on the farmers’ issues.

When the Speaker asked how the Session would be conducted if the time was allotted to everyone.

"Whatever you decide I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can`t control or regulate the system, my concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," the Speaker told the members.

To this, the Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar made the offensive remark and what comes as an utter shock is that other leaders in the house can be seen laughing at the nasty statement rather than raising objections.

Here's the video!

https://twitter.com/DrAnjaliTai/status/1471516674742308870?ref_src=twsrc...

However, it should be noted that this is not the first time the Congress leader made such ugly and distasteful statements about victims of sexual assault.

Earlier, during his tenure as Karnataka Assembly Speaker, had compared himself to a rape survivor.

Legislators including his party`s woman members protested in the session and condemned the statement made by him.

Meanwhile, the video has already gone viral on social media with people from all spectrums, including his own party rightly condemning the shocking statements.

"The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister & daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious & shameless behaviour," wrote MLA Sowmya Reddy.

Activist Brinda Adige also lashed out at Congress MLA saying, "How much more shameful can this kind of a talk be in the Assembly where women voters have sent these fellows, voting and paying our taxes? Don't they know that rape is the most heinous, brutal and violent crime against women? Wasn't KPCC president supposed to suspend the MLA and not give him a ticket so that he does not stand for election. This is not acceptable in a democracy."

(With agency inputs)

