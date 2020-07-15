Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, a 50-year-old grandmother passes MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th exams 2020

New Delhi: When it comes to gaining formal education, age is no bar for this 50-year-old grandmother of Meghalaya. Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, from a remote village in the state has cleared the MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th exams 2020.

Lakyntiew, like regular students, attended classes in full uniforms in Ri- Bhoi district’s Balawan College for two long years.

She now aims to pursue higher studies with vernacular language as her major subject. She had dropped out of school in 1988 for her fear of mathematics, a PTI report said.

It was after she was offered a job to teach pre-schoolers in 2008 in Umsning Lumumpih village that she again developed an interest in pursuing her education. She was teaching basics of Khasi language in the school.

In 2015, Lakyntiew took up a distance education course offered by IGNOU to retain her post at SSA School, where she used to teach. To her happiness, this time mathematics was not included in the course.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has also congratulated Lakyntiew for her achievement, which has made her into a star of sorts in her neighbourhood. Story of her achievement has been widely circulated on social media.