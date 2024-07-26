Apart From Chandni Chowk, You Can Consider These Places As Well For Your Wedding Shopping

Chandni Chowk and Lajpat Nagar are considered the best wedding shopping markets in Delhi. Where you can buy almost everything related to the wedding at once. Be it a Bollywood inspired lehenga or a dress, you will find exactly the same here. Chandni Chowk is famous for it. Plus, you can do your wedding shopping here on a budget. With all these features, this market is also very crowded, but there are other wedding shopping markets that you can explore.





There are three markets in West Delhi that you can try. All these markets are nearby. Apart from ready-made lehengas and suits, clothes can also be tailored. Find out about this market.You will find so many trendy lehenga and sherwani options at Rajouri market that you don't have to choose the best one. There are many design showrooms here, where once you enter, you are guaranteed not to return empty handed. In addition to this, there are many bridal jewellery, linen stores and shoe stores here. Where can you buy small and large jewellery to go with your lehenga or sherwani?- The best way to get to this market would be to take the subway. You can get here on the blue line without changing the subway. Apart from this, the Pink Line is also another option. Rajouri main market is a short distance from the metro station.If you can't find anything suitable in Rajouri market, go to Tilak Nagar. This market is cheaper than Rajouri but there is no shortage of choice. Here you will find many options of lehenga, saree, suit and dress. All budgets can be found here. Not only bridal wear is available here, spouses can also shop here. See matching jewelry, shoes here. In addition, you can also find wedding gifts nearby.- Tilak Nagar is three stations from Rajouri Garden. This is the main market right next to the metro station.If you are going to experiment a bit in your wedding, Katran Market is the best for you. This is especially true for fabrics. In addition to brocade, chiffon, georgette, cotton, shiny and many other fabrics you can find here. With which you can get a lehenga, a suit or a cocktail of your choice. Here you will also find fabric dyeing to make clothes for Mehndi, Sangeet and reception.- You get a car to reach Rajor market.The good thing is that you can buy beautiful clothes, jewellery and shoes with a smaller budget than here.