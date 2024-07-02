Baba Vanga lost her sight as a child, but there is a saying that if god takes one ability from us, they also make us ultra-abled in something different. She had a special gift for seeing into the future. Her predictions are still fascinating and sometimes scary, as they often come true.

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2024 are getting people’s attention and popularity because some of them are coming true. She predicted an economic crisis, which is happening in Britain, and extreme weather conditions, which is also happening. She also predicted progress in cancer treatment and cyber attacks, which are also happening in some manner. While her predictions are interesting, some people do not believe on her predictions, because there is no concrete evidence to prove her abilities.

Climate changes

Baba Vanga predicted that 2024 would be a year of severe weather events and natural disasters. She foresaw intense storms, heavy rainfall, and powerful earthquakes that would shake the world. Her predictions also included massive floods, devastating wildfires, and volcanic eruptions that would cause widespread destruction.

Global warming, temperature rise, and climate change are the reasons we are already witnessing above mentioned predictions. Whether it is Brazil floods, China’s drought and floods at the same time, severe heatwaves in countries like India, Britain, and China are alarming situations.

Cyber attacks

When Baba Vanga died, the internet was in its initial days. Still, the foresight holder predicted not only its full-fledged growth but also its side effects. Baba Vanga predicted that there would be an increase in cyberattacks in 2024, targeting important systems and infrastructure. This could put global security at risk. She warned that hackers would try to breach sensitive information and disrupt critical systems, potentially causing widespread chaos and disruption.

The Ivanti VPN Attacks, Microsoft Executive Accounts Breach, and SOHO Routers Attacks are prime examples that are proving her predictions true. Big companies like Apple, Meta, and X have recently admitted instances of cybersecurity breaches.

Economic Crisis

Global economic turbulences, economic instabilities of global superpowers, geopolitical tensions, and escalating levels of debt, were predicted by Baba Vanga, which if seen are ultimately happening. Major countries like Russia, Ukraine, Israel etc are in war or war-like situations making the economic bars fall continuously

Other Predictions

Baba Vanga also predicted other things, like an increase in terrorism activities and the testing of biological weapons. She said there would be big advances in medicine, and warned of the end of the world in 5079 as her predictions stopped there. While her predictions are interesting, it's important to remember that they are not always clear or definite. Some people think she meant the "end of the world" as a big change, not a complete destruction. Only time will tell if her predictions come true.

Previous Predictions

Baba Vanga predicted many important events before they happened. She foresaw the death of Princess Diana, World War II, the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, and the 9/11 attacks. She also predicted the rise of two US Presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and the assassination of India's Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Her predictions often came true, which is why people are interested in what she had to say about the future