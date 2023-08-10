trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647212
Alia Bhatt To Disha Patani: Check How Bollywood Divas Are Levelling Up Fashion Trends

Bollywood has influenced various fashion trends, including ethnic, bold, bridal, and who can forget daily airport looks. 

Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 01:39 PM IST|Source: IANS

Bollywood and fashion are closely related, as films have an influence on mass culture. Fashion has always given Bollywood characters a unique identity and more so now as actors choose to even play the part off screen at events.

Alia Bhatt's Saree Fervour In 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'


The chiffon saree trend has made a comeback, thanks to Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her eye-catching drapes amid picturesque backgrounds have been created by Manish Malhotra. Most of them are paired with little makeup, a delicate bindi, and silver earrings. 

Deepika Padukone's Bikini Game Is On Point In 'Pathaan'

From Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi to Dimple Kapadia, the bikini has had quite an outing in the movies. In this decade,  Deepika Padukone, has shown off just how you can rock a bikini in one of the highest grossing films made, Pathaan.

Shraddha Kapoor's Love For Ethnic In 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Shraddha Kapoor has always had a notable affinity for ethnic attire. Going straight to her film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', she wears eye-catching traditional outfits with contemporary style. 

Pooja Hegde Won Hearts In 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Actress Pooja Hegde, who starred alongside Salman Khan in the recently released film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," won over admirers with her chic yet relaxed outfit. Pooja chose to wear ethnic throughout the entire film for a carefree, breezy summer image.

Disha Patani In 'Ek Villain Returns'

In terms of slaying a daring look, Disha Patani frequently sets the bar high. Her appearance in 'Ek Villain Returns', made heads turn. 

