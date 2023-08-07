Dating Tips: Expert Shares 5 Ways To Maintain Spark Alive In Long Term Relationships

In the enchanting dance of long-term relationships, maintaining the initial spark that ignited the partnership can be a delightful challenge. As the euphoria of the honeymoon phase gradually fades, couples often find themselves navigating the complexities of familiarity and routine.

However, the importance of intimacy cannot be understated. Physical and emotional closeness, intertwined with spontaneity, can rekindle the allure that initially drew partners together. Encouraging personal development while nurturing the relationship's evolution ensures that both partners contribute to its vibrancy.

Here we will delve into the realms of effective communication, shared adventures, intimacy, and personal development, uncovering insights to stoke the embers of love in long-term relationships. By weaving these threads together, couples can forge a tapestry of enduring passion, ensuring that their connection remains as vibrant and captivating as when it first ignited.



In a world that swipes right, every other day, you’ve found your Lily and Marshall! Shiva Shrivastava - Brand Head, Love Depot by TTK Healthcare explains how to keep the spark alive in long-term partnerships.

5 Ways To Keep The Spark Alive In Long Term Relationships

1. Slot Up ‘To-Get-Her/Him Time’

With a fast-paced life, we are all guilty of not having the energy to spend quality time with our partners. It usually starts with a day, a week, and then months altogether. Even before you know it, you both have suddenly become roommates from partners. Deja vu? Blocking time in both your calendars is a great way to start, treat it with the same importance as work commitments. Plan activities and make prior bookings to ensure you stick to this dedicated time together. Remember this is your time, not for kids, parents, or friends, just the two of you indulging in an intimate experience.

2. Jazz Up Mundane With Them

Most relationships struggle because there are routines you cannot skip. What if there was a way to include and plan a few of these activities together? Working out is a great way to start, sign up for a common class, a common hobby, or a skill you both need to learn for an upcoming holiday. Toys are a great way to spice things up. Share a steamy little secret during this activity and set the stage for a session once you’re back.

3. Communicate

When Oscar Wilde said, ‘Ultimately, the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or friendship, is a conversation’. He truly meant it, and in today’s age, while you may not be together throughout the day, technology has got your back. Try texting, make sure you are using apps that protect privacy. You could leave notes for them and more, to set the mood for what’s to come later in the day or send them personalized hampers with a note of what they were asking for, reminding them of a fabulous time you spent together last night.

4. Get Creative

Exploring and getting creative with toys can add an exciting dimension to your intimate experiences. Toys come in various shapes, sizes, and functionalities, catering to diverse preferences and desires. Whether you're new to using it, incorporating creativity into your play can lead to enhanced pleasure and a deeper connection with your partner. Get creative and add a couple of toys, games and explore new possibilities with your intimate moments. Playthings also act as great conversation starters and something is exciting to look forward to every single time.

5. Dream Vision Board

Design a vision board together filled with your individual and shared dreams, these could be watching Kohli play the World Cup final, getting that cute little pup, that degree from an Ivy League, and so on. This exercise will deepen your connection and inspire you to support each other's aspirations. Feature activities from these when you plan your time together and make your intimate moments together more thoughtful.

Remember, the key to keeping the spark alive in any long-term partnership is to stay open-minded, curious, and willing to try new things together. Here’s hoping you embrace uniqueness and spontaneity, and discover endless ways to keep the flame burning bright.