Miss Universe 2023: Two Transwoman Contestants To Feature For The First Time - Know About Them Here

Get ready for the highly anticipated 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant, set to take place in El Salvador on November 18. With contestants from 90 countries vying for the coveted title, excitement builds as they compete in various rounds, including personal statements, interviews, and presentations in evening gowns and swimwear.

Esteemed hosts Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos, along with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, will lead the event. Adding to the allure, the pageant will feature a live musical performance by the legendary 12-time Grammy winner John Legend.

The culmination of the night promises heightened anticipation as the next global beauty queen is crowned in a thrilling showcase of talent and glamour.

Two Transwoman Contestants To Feature In Miss Universe 2023

In a historic moment, the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 will include Miss Portugal, Marina Machete, and Miss Netherlands, Rikkie Kolle, marking the first time transwomen are participating in the competition.

If either of Machete or Kolle emerge victorious, they will make history as the inaugural transwoman contestant to don the Miss Universe crown. Machete has shed light on the challenges she faced as a transgender individual, emphasizing the unwavering support of her family. In a video shared on the Portuguese pageant's YouTube channel, she expressed, "As a trans woman, I've encountered numerous obstacles, but love, particularly from my family, has proven stronger than ignorance."

In 2012, the Miss Universe Organization revamped its rules to embrace inclusivity by welcoming trans contestants. Over the years, the organization has continued to pioneer progressive changes, permitting divorced, pregnant, and mothers to compete for the crown. Future plans include eliminating age restrictions in 2024, opening the competition to all adult women worldwide.

Miss Universe 2023: When And Where To Watch

The national costume competition is scheduled for November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year's unique collaboration with Live Bash means you can catch both competitions via livestream. In the US, Telemundo will broadcast it in Spanish, and The Roku Channel will provide streaming access. Indian viewers can watch the final competition on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account, starting at 6:30 am on November 19, according to Indian Standard Time.