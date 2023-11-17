Miss Universe 2023: When And Where To Watch? Who Is Representing India - Check Here

Get ready for the much-awaited 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant, happening soon in El Salvador on November 18. Anticipation is mounting as contestants from 90 countries compete for the prestigious title, aiming to succeed R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States. The selection process involves personal statements, in-depth interviews, and presentations in evening gowns and swimwear.

TV presenters Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos, along with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, will host the esteemed pageant. Elevating the glamour, the event will showcase a live musical performance by the legendary 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. Anticipation will be high as the next global beauty queen is crowned on this thrilling night of talent and glamour.

Where Will Miss Universe 2023 Be Held?

Miss Universe 2023 will be hosted in San Salvador, El Salvador, at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena, chosen as the venue for this year's event, accommodating up to 13,000 attendees.

Miss Universe 2023: When And Where To Watch

The national costume competition is scheduled for November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year's unique collaboration with Live Bash means you can catch both competitions via livestream. In the US, Telemundo will broadcast it in Spanish, and The Roku Channel will provide streaming access. Indian viewers can watch the final competition on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account, starting at 6:30 am on November 19, according to Indian Standard Time.

Who Is Representing India In Miss Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda, a 22-year-old model and dancer from Chandigarh, is set to represent India in the 72nd Miss Universe contest after winning the 2023 Miss Diva Universe title. Having moved to Mumbai at the age of sixteen with her mother, Shweta completed her undergraduate studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Her journey includes participation in well-known TV reality shows such as Dance Deewane, Dance Plus, and Dance India Dance. Additionally, she has been signed as a choreographer for Jhalak Dikhlaja.

How Is Miss Universe 2023 Different?

This edition holds special significance, symbolizing groundbreaking changes in the organization's history. It underscores a dedication to progress and inclusivity, with Maria Camila Avella Montañez and Michelle Cohn of Colombia and Guatemala respectively breaking barriers as the first mothers and married women to compete in the pageant.

Their involvement signifies a noteworthy change, disrupting stereotypes and redefining the notion of a Miss Universe contestant. Additionally, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are poised to make history as the second and third trans women to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce's precedent in 2018. Adding to the historic moments is Pakistan's inaugural entry into the Miss Universe pageant, with Erica Robin representing the country.