The RED Wedding! Why Indian brides continue to prefer red for their shaadis

When we think of an Indian bride, we think of red. Yes, times have changed, people experiment with colours and even many Bollywood brides - from Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt - had ditched red and opted for other colours. However, red remains an overwhelming favourite and while we don't have a survey to back our claim, in most likelihood, the maximum number of bides continue to don red! So why is red such a favourite of Indian brides? Let's find out.

A symbol of love and passion

Red denotes passion, red stands for love. Red is fiery! In many Asian cultures, as in India, red also symbolises prosperity and joy. Therefore it's a colour that Indian brides have been donning for ages. Even those women who opt for a different colour, mostly make sure that some part of the bridal trousseau - like say the dupatta - is red. The universal colour of commitment and love is no doubt a favourite with Indian brides.

The Goddess Durga-connect

Goddess Durga, one of the main Goddesses of the Hindu religion, is depicted by red. The fiery goddess kills Mahishasura, thus establishing peace and harmony. So red stands for the strong woman who brings peace, and so Indian brides are known to don red.

Astrological reason

As per our astrological belief, the planet Mars is in charge of marriage. And Mars is known as the red planet. Red also signifies prosperity and fertility.

Attention-drawing

Of course, who can deny the vibrancy of red? It's beautiful and suits women of every age, shape and skin tone. The colour red is also known to have a long wavelength, making it visible from afar and helping you easily stand out in the crowd.

Overall, the red colour is a symbol of love, good fortune, prosperity and vibrancy. It is alluring, passionate as well as romantic and calming. So it's a big favourite for Indian brides on their special day.