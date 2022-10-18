Auspicious wedding dates 2022: Hindu shaadi dates this year - take your pick
Top wedding dates of 2022: As per Hindu traditions, wedding happens on auspicious muhurtas. We spoke to an astrologer about the top wedding dates of 2022. Check out!
- Marriage ceremonies take place on auspicious dates as per Hindu traditions
- It is believed that when ceremonies are conducted during these muhurtas, the marriage is a happy and prosperous one
- There are several wedding dates in November and December 2022
By Rosie Jasrotia
Marriage, shaadi shubh muhurat: In Hinduism, shubh muhurta is definitely followed for any auspicious work. Manglik works like marriage, shaving, janeu (scared thread) ceremony, and planetary entry are done only when the auspicious yoga is formed by the combination of planets and constellations. This is because it is said that auspicious works done during these times are completed without any hindrance. On the third day of Navratri, Ashwin Shukla Paksha Tritiya, (September 28 and September 29 at 3:10 pm), Venus had set in the east direction, after which all the auspicious works could be done like god bharai (baby shower), tilak, marriage, home entry, the first entry of bride and second farewell of the bride, thread ceremony, etc, and this will continue till Venus sets.
Meanwhile, on Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Ekadashi, November 20 (Sunday) and November 21 at 5:36 am, Manglik work, like marriage will start again after Venus rises in the west. This will continue till March next year. Let's check out the wedding dates for November and December 2022.
Auspicious wedding dates in November 2022
November 21, 2022
November 24, 2022
November 25, 2022
November 27, 2022
Auspicious wedding dates in December 2022
December 2, 2022
December 7, 2022
December 8, 2022
December 9, 2022
December 14, 2022
(Rosie Jasrotia is an astrologer and a Vastu consultant. The views expressed in the article are that of the author. Zee News does not confirm this.)
