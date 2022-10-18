Auspicious wedding dates 2022: Hindu shaadi dates this year - take your pick

By Rosie Jasrotia

Marriage, shaadi shubh muhurat: In Hinduism, shubh muhurta is definitely followed for any auspicious work. Manglik works like marriage, shaving, janeu (scared thread) ceremony, and planetary entry are done only when the auspicious yoga is formed by the combination of planets and constellations. This is because it is said that auspicious works done during these times are completed without any hindrance. On the third day of Navratri, Ashwin Shukla Paksha Tritiya, (September 28 and September 29 at 3:10 pm), Venus had set in the east direction, after which all the auspicious works could be done like god bharai (baby shower), tilak, marriage, home entry, the first entry of bride and second farewell of the bride, thread ceremony, etc, and this will continue till Venus sets.

Meanwhile, on Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Ekadashi, November 20 (Sunday) and November 21 at 5:36 am, Manglik work, like marriage will start again after Venus rises in the west. This will continue till March next year. Let's check out the wedding dates for November and December 2022.

Surya Grahan 2022: THESE zodiac signs will be badly affected; check date, dos & don'ts of year's last solar eclipse

Auspicious wedding dates in November 2022

November 21, 2022

November 24, 2022

November 25, 2022

November 27, 2022



Auspicious wedding dates in December 2022

December 2, 2022

December 7, 2022

December 8, 2022

December 9, 2022

December 14, 2022



(Rosie Jasrotia is an astrologer and a Vastu consultant. The views expressed in the article are that of the author. Zee News does not confirm this.)