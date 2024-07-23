Celebrity Scandals: The Biggest Controversies of the Decade

Bollywood has long been a sparkling world of celebrity, glamour, and the occasional controversy. Several issues have erupted in the business during the last decade, attracting the attention of both fans and media. Here are six of the most widely discussed celebrity controversies in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (2020).

The terrible demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 stunned the nation. The case, which was officially judged a suicide, rapidly became embroiled in controversy, with suspicions of nepotism, drug addiction, and foul play. The probe became a media sensation, sparking public outrage and several conspiracy theories.

Kangana Ranaut Vs B-Town (2020)

Kangana Ranaut's outspoken remarks regarding nepotism and internal politics in the Bollywood industry prompted a significant backlash. Her rivalry with industry insiders and her inflammatory words about other celebrities sparked social media conversations, polarizing public opinion and garnering widespread media coverage.

Aryan Khan Drug Case (2021).

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in October 2021 during a high-profile drug bust. The case received tremendous attention and conjecture, with Aryan accused of drug participation. The affair not only tarnished his family's public image, but it also spurred debate about drug usage and celebrity status.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut Feud (2016-2017)

The legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut over alleged personal and professional disputes became a sensational topic. The feud, involving accusations of harassment and defamation, was highly publicized and involved court proceedings, further fueling media frenzy.

Salman Khan's Black Buck Case (2018)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's long-running legal difficulties with illegal blackbuck hunting came to a head in 2018, when he was sentenced to five years in prison. The lawsuit, which had continued for years, raised concerns about wildlife protection and celebrity lawbreaking.

Ranveer Singh’s Naked Photo Controversy (2022)

Ranveer Singh drew outrage in July 2022 after releasing graphic photographs on social media. Many people found the photographs obscene, sparking public indignation and discussions about privacy, celebrity conduct, and the bounds of social media content.

These controversies, each with its own set of complications and implications, have kept Bollywood in the spotlight, highlighting both the appeal and dangers of celebrity culture.