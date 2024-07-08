Daily Step Goal: How Many Steps You Need To Take For Better Health

Is it overwalking or less walking? This is one of the prominent questions getting arises in a walker's thoughts. Some people say you should walk for around 30 minutes daily, some say you should walk 10,000 steps daily. The answer is both are correct. The perception of viewing things is different.

An intense walker may consider walking for more than 30 minutes or 10,000 steps, but a common general intensity of walking is the quoted one. According to Medical News Today which is a health information site in the United States, the recommendation is that most adults should aim for 10,000 steps per day. For most people, this is the equivalent of about 8 kilometres or 5 miles. The same is also supported by the National Institutes Of Health which states‘ The findings suggest that some people may benefit from starting with goals of fewer than 10,000 steps a day, which is a common standard.’

However, for every individual, it may be different. One may enjoy his fitness journey and can have an intense session of 1-hour walking. And some may consider doing it for their weight loss and can have even more than that. The thing depends upon, for what purpose you are having the daily walking session

Benefits of walking every day

Weight Management

Obesity is a huge concern nowadays. People having hours of sitting or hours of body rest can cause weight gain as commonly we intake a lot of calories daily. To maintain these extra calories walking could be the best option. Walking allows the body to burn fat and make the body physically fit.

Muscle Strength

Walking also helps in making the muscles strong and enduring improving the overall stamina of the body. When we walk most of our lower body muscles and many upper body muscles also get in action, which helps in muscle gain in the body.

Freshness and Mental activeness

An early morning walk can make someone habitual of early waking up which makes the overall day energised. As walking is also a form of exercise, it helps the body to feel energetic and the mood remains constantly fresh. Even psychologically, one can feel the mental state of happiness after the completion of walking, as one task of the day gets completed which can keep you the healthiest.

Improves Digestion

Walking after a meal helps in stimulating the stomach and intestines. This can help food move through the digestive system more rapidly. This makes the digestion process smooth and you will automatically feel bloating-free or digestive issues do not happen in your stomach. Morning walking can also make the interior muscles and organs strong due to which we can say that it also makes the digesting process strong and smooth.

Points To Remember While Walking

A beginner doesn't need to start at the extreme level of walking for 30 minutes or more. Doing this can lead to various other problems like muscle cramps, extensive muscle pain etc, as the beginner body is not habitual of such a muscle moving. One should start for 10-20 minutes of walking, and gradually increase the rate.

Body posture should be correct and maintained to avoid any kind of injury in the long course of walking. The movement of hands also plays a vital role in walking.

For walking, one should invest in good quality footwear. The quality, fit and size should be comfortable enough to avoid any injury to the leg. Extra cushioned shoes, walking shoes, and running shoes are categorically available, one should consider making the walking smooth and comfortable while ensuring an injury-free session.

Finally, walking can give you numerous health benefits and can also make you feel close to the surrounding environment and nature. Targeting a gradual increase in starting and maintaining consistency is the key to walking full of health benefits.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)