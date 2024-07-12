Embracing Every Body: The Path to True Normalization

Times have changed a lot, we all have evolved, but one thing has not changed till date, that is the attitude of the people and their thinking. One thing people have dictated very easily is that a 'normal' body is like this, this narrow point of view of people makes many people feel excluded even though they are included.

Have you ever imagined a world, where every ‘body’ is celebrated, no matter its size, shape and ability. Sounds good….right! That is the actual path to true body normalization. The positivity towards body has made great step in challenging unrealistic beauty standards. It encourages people to love and accept their bodies completely.

Firstly, it is really important to understand this true fact, that “normal” can come in all shapes and sizes. Someone who is tall and thin can be just healthy as someone who is short and curvy, or someone who have muscular body. Our bodies have various varieties which is absolutely fantastic and that is something to celebrate.

Embracing every body type means moving beyond just tolerating different shapes and sizes. It is about the accepting and appreciating the incredible things our bodies can do. Our body allows us to do so many things like, dancing, laughing, moving and also experiencing the world around us.

If we really want to embrace our body then take a first step of not comparing ourselves to others on social media or in realistic life. Instead of focusing on others, start focusing on ourselves can help us to feel ourselves and understands what our body allows us to do.

Secondly, ditch the self-talk filled with so much negativity. Talk yourself the way you talk to your best friend. Always be kind and compassionate towards yourself.

And last but not the least, celebrate diversity! Look for media which features every body types and promote equality. By surround yourself with positive messages about your bodies, you can challenge narrow beauty standards and create a more accepting world.

Always remember that true normalization simply means appreciating every body type, exactly as it is. Just feel good in the skin we are in.