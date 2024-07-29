Going Through A Breakup? 7 Behaviors That Are Normal Throughout The Healing Phase

The breaking up of any relationship is the most painful part of surviving. This dunting phase will teach us a lot after a few months but no one ever dreamt of a breakup after all there are many emotions that you have shared with your partner how can it be so easy to cope so easily?

It does not matter how the nature and duration of your relationship breakups are the hardest things to suffer from, regardless of whether you are in the healing process or you were one it may cause devastating pain but it is very normal sometimes to cry or sometimes to overthink and feel alone. You think that you will always be lonely and there is no other chance of a ray of light but it won’t take much longer.

7 Things that are completely normal in your self-healing journey from breakup

1 Missing your ex, especially when you know that breakup was the right thing to put up on.

2 Overthinking about all the memories you have spent together and endearing that if you will ever again find someone else with whom you feel comfortable.

3 Re-watching every photo or video of everything that happened between you and thinking maybe there is some hope to come together.

4 Crying overnight and feeling extremely worried about starting a new relationship or any relationship that night going to happen.

5 Always check your ex’s social media or circus to know whether they think about you, how they are feeling, or what they doing or going and the most important thought that keeps you awake is whether they have moved on.

6 Fearing if they show up with someone else so that they will be happier or will you still mean something to them.

7 Thinking about the past and the promises you have shared and wondering about the future that you no longer will share ever.

Regardless of the healing process, it is saying which states with every breakup there will be a better version of you who will be wiser while settling with another person.

Things that might be helpful to overcome a breakup



1 Breakups may be cranky or messy, especially with mixed emotions. Remember it is perfectly normal to feel a wide emotions rollercoaster such as sadness, loneliness, regret, jealousy, and irritation. It is better to allow yourself to feel such emotions as it may be an important part of the healing process. It will lessen concerns over time.

2 Practice makes a man perfect, simultaneously practicing self-care when you feel down is important to focus on what you need. For instance- thinking and processing what makes you happy and taking a calming walk around the block or enjoying window shopping will benefit you to approach good things that are waiting for you.

3 Breakup must be tired hence, setting healthy boundaries may help to heal your mental health. It is fine to think about your ex if you have moved with your initial stage because you can not just ignore the person who means the world to you but make sure that it will not impact your emotional well-being.

4 The most important thing is to accept that you are not together. Try to take things positively and prepare yourself to move on and get yourself a better life exactly the way you deserve.

Declaimer - This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by a qualified medical professional.