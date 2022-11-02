Home decor: Add THESE elements to turn your home into a cozy English house

New Delhi: British or Modern English fashion is all about eccentricity, warmth, and layering. The idea is to get a lived-in look without seeming aged. Supriya Suriyanarayanan, Co-Founder of Tesor Designs said, "English homes are all about rustic, natural texture, we can use them in smaller areas so it doesn`t overwhelm the overall interiors. You can use rustic, live edge wood, gorgeous veneers, and cane. Incorporate unique architectural elements, moldings on doors, curved windows, architrave & door frames to evoke the feel of an English countryside home.



"Trims and moldings in their many styles are quite the trend these days. These are fairly inexpensive and can instantly add character to a room. You can use framed art, statement lights, wallpaper, or texture paint to add layers of interest within the trims. The colour palette usually consists of a limited palette, largely neutral that makes the room feel cozy. Modern English style uses a variety of romantic patterns and chintzy, floral prints."



"Shaker-style cabinets for the kitchen are a modern English staple. Incorporate colours (muted brights or neutrals) with fluted glass. Textures and layers in the form of patterns in fabrics. Rugged textures like canvas and handloom, combined with delicate fabrics like lace look harmonious. Mixing or matching patterns like chintz with polka dots or stripes with damask create interesting textural layers.



"Using paint in any form is a big part of English interiors. Painted doors, window frames & cabinets, distressed finish furniture, and aged patina brings an instant character to the space. Go sustainable & source reclaimed furniture for that beautiful vintage feel. Interiors in English style have soft, diffused lighting, and incorporate plenty of natural lights and ambient lights. We love large windows, wall lamps, table lamps, and floor lamps, which give a soft warm light," adds Supriya.



Chirag Vora, Founder of Mason Home shares some ways you can decorate your Home with an English flair:



- Incorporate Timeless Neutrals: A space in a home always needs decor pieces you never get bored of when you lay your eyes on it. One way to achieve that is by sticking to the classics and timeless neutrals - be it in your cushions, planters, or tables. For example, a classic beige planter, a textured bathroom set, or a minimal paneled lamp in muted hues would be a must-have in any English Home. Also, tufted cushions to hop onto the cottage core trend would make any couch inviting with their cozy appeal.



- Dress up your coffee table differently: The old way of stacking books on your coffee table can be generic. Instead, try something slightly different by placing a collection of classic pots, planters, or decor animal accents like Bee fly accents on your table. They make for good conversation starters and enhance and juxtapose the formal, traditional elements throughout the space along with the more modern ones, making for a fun and eclectic yet timeless sprawl.



- Add that touch of Victorian: Every English home can never be without that touch of royalty; nothing can add that better than a collection of beautifully handcrafted candle stands that make a royal statement. Every home needs that royal touch with extravagant yet elegant candle stands - be it in your room or your console table. They add that old-world charm.



- Carve out cozy corners: A Cozy pouffe in your living room with some greens by your side is bound to impart a sense of warmth to everyone who walks into that space.



- Floral Fever: Whether in your pillow covers, bedding, or wallpapers, an English home would always have a beautiful melange of florals. It`s a feminine contrast to the muted shade they tend to lean towards, and these Flowers in the Garden and Meadow cushions would be the perfect addition to your couch or bed.