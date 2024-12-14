Luxury Travel Trends: What Travellers Are Seeking In Premium Vacation Homes?

Luxury travel is on the rise amongst discerning travellers who are increasingly drawn to premium vacation homes that offer an immersive experience without the distractions and limitations of traditional holiday stays. More than opulence, these travellers are seeking sustainable, culturally rich unique experiences tailored to their individual needs. Properties that offer a seamless fusion of style, wellness and authenticity are the most sought-after.

Let’s take a closer look at the evolving preferences that are shaping these trends shared by Ritwik Khare - Founder & CEO, ELIVAAS:

1. Unparalleled Privacy and Exclusivity: The promise of privacy is one of the most desirable features of luxury vacation homes. So much so that 64% of affluent travellers, who are seeking a break from their day-to-day lives prioritize privacy and exclusivity over everything. Multi-room villas with private wings for families or groups fit the bill for those seeking a semi-private family gathering.

2. A Blend of Luxury and Convenience: As per industry reports, 90% of luxury travellers expect smart homes, that boast advanced technologies like voice-controlled lighting, temperature regulation, and entertainment systems. Moreover, high-speed internet, seamless streaming services, and work-friendly spaces are other sought-after essential elements, especially for travellers who blend work with leisure and remote workers who are seeking a ‘workation’.

3. Wellness-Enhancing Amenities: Reportedly, 70% of luxury travellers are increasingly drawn to properties that offer wellness-enhancing amenities, craving experiences that prioritize holistic well-being. Premium vacation homes with features such as private saunas, yoga studios, state-of-the-art fitness centers, spa treatments, nutrition-focused dining and meditation spaces that support a holistic lifestyle are more attractive to these travellers.

4. Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Designs: Affluent travellers are increasingly choosing properties that prioritize eco-conscious practices, from solar-powered energy systems to sustainable building materials without compromising on the luxury aspect. Green roofs, organic linens, rainwater harvesting systems, and locally sourced decor add an environmentally friendly edge to luxury homes. Resultantly, there is a rising demand for eco-conscious luxury stays, particularly in natural, off-the-grid locations.

5. Authentic Local Experiences: Local experiences that add authenticity to the whole experience are also a great pull for these travellers. Reportedly, 53% of luxury travellers seek such properties that bear a reflection of the local culture, architecture and traditions of their destination. Some properties also offer curated local activities, such as cooking classes, guided nature tours, or artisan workshops, as part of the stay to give the vacationers a more multi-dimensional experience. Premium vacation homes in destinations like Udaipur, Jaipur, or Goa are particularly popular.

6. Personalized and On-Demand Services: Travellers are looking for bespoke services that cater to their preferences. Vacation homes offering private chefs, personal butlers, customised excursions and concierge services are highly desirable. Guests appreciate the flexibility of having meals prepared according to their dietary needs, activities tailored to their interests, and the convenience of on-call wellness practitioners for yoga or spa treatments.

7. Multi-Generational & Group Stays: There is a growing demand for larger homes that can accommodate extended families and groups, offering both shared and private spaces. Reportedly, 55% of luxury vacation home bookings now involve multi-generational families or groups of friends. Homes with multiple bedrooms, home theaters, game rooms, and expansive outdoor spaces are key to meeting this demand. This trend is especially evident in locations like Udaipur and Goa, where families can enjoy both privacy and togetherness.

8. It’s All About the Location: Travellers are leaning towards beachfront villas, mountain lodges, and clifftop retreats that offer not just luxury but also unparalleled access to nature. Properties located in coastal and mountainous destinations continue to outperform others. Coastal bookings have grown by 19% year-on-year, and locations with breathtaking views and outdoor recreation options are in high demand.

Modern travellers seek premium vacation homes as sanctuaries that offer exclusivity, wellness, and immersive connections to the destination.