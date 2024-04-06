Planning A Movie Marathon With Family? 5 Popcorn Mixes You Can Try This Weekend

Indulge in the irresistible crunch of gourmet popcorn with these five delightful combinations that promise to elevate your snacking experience. From savoury to sweet, each pairing offers a burst of flavour that will tantalize your taste buds with every bite.

Here are some tasty popcorn-snacking options listed by Mr Vikas Suri, CEO and Founder, of Popcorn and Company, that you can make to surprise your friends and family:

Sweet and Savory Fusion: Glaze some popcorn with chocolate and side by side mix parmesan cheese with popcorn. This mix creates a delightful balance between sweet and savoury, appealing to a wide range of taste preferences.

Spicy and Sweet Delight: Mix Korean flavours with your popcorn, for a umami-rich profile. This combination offers a unique taste experience that's both spicy and sweet.

Flavour Adventure: Create a mix that takes your taste buds on a global journey by combining masala, peanuts and popcorn. This spicy and aromatic mix with Indian spices and the subtle, creamy sweetness of chocolate popcorn. This pairing bridges two culinary worlds, offering a rich and complex flavour profile.

Popcorn Bar: Set up a gourmet popcorn bar with each flavour in separate containers. Provide small bags or bowls for guests to mix and match their popcorn creations. This interactive experience allows guests to explore different flavour combinations and create their perfect mix.

Popcorn Cones: Serve the popcorn in individual paper cones for a fun and portable snacking option. This is especially effective for outdoor events or movie nights, allowing guests to easily carry and enjoy their popcorn while mingling or watching a film.