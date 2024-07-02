Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762736
NewsLifestyle
MEDITATION

Quick Meditation Techniques to Melt Away the Stress

Feeling stressed is the most common thing in the chaotic world. People do incorporate many of the activities to release stress and meditation is one of them. Which is easy and quick. So let’s discover some techniques around meditation.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Quick Meditation Techniques to Melt Away the Stress Meditation

Meditation might seem intimidating, but it's simply about taking a moment to quiet your mind and focus on the present. The good news? You don't need hours or fancy equipment. Even a few minutes can be enough to hit the reset button and melt away stress. Does stress seem to cling to you like a shadow? Don't worry, you're not alone. But before you reach for that extra cup of coffee or something stronger, take a moment to consider the power of a quick meditation session.

Here are three easy meditation techniques you can try anywhere, anytime:

The Mindful Minute: Find a quiet spot, close your eyes or soften your gaze if you prefer, and take a few slow, deep breaths. Feel your belly rise and fall with each inhale and exhale. Now, shift your attention to the sights, sounds, and sensations around you.

The Body Scan: Lie down comfortably or sit with good posture. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Now, begin to scan your body, starting from your toes and slowly working your way up. Notice any physical sensations, tightness, or areas of tension.

The Mantra Method: Choose a simple mantra, a word or phrase that resonates with you. It could be "calm," "peace," or even "breathe." Sit comfortably, close your eyes  or soften your gaze, and silently repeat your mantra with each exhale.

Meditation isn't about achieving a state of perfect emptiness. It's about training your mind to be more present and less reactive. With regular practice, even these short sessions can become powerful tools to manage stress and find inner calm amidst the daily hustle. So next time you're feeling the pressure, give one of these techniques a try. You must give it a short.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!