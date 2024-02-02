Meet AP X (Apoorv Sinha), the 28-year-old sensation from Dallas, Texas, who is making waves in both the USA and India with his groundbreaking approach to rap music. His unique blend of musical influences, ranging from the legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar to modern hip-hop icon Travis Scott, sets him apart in the industry. AP X's relentless work ethic and dedication have positioned him as a force to be reckoned with.

Apoorv Sinha's journey to stardom has been marked by years of hard work behind the scenes, culminating in his breakthrough hit single "I'm Him." The track caught the attention of industry heavyweights, including British Indian super producer Rishi Rich, who added his signature touch to the remix, further solidifying AP X's presence in the music world.

His recent single, "Alive," climbed to an impressive #51 on the US iTunes rap & hip-hop chart in 2023, a testament to his growing popularity. AP X's ascent reached new heights when he was chosen as an opening act for the platinum-selling rap group "Migos," a significant achievement underscoring his rising status in the music industry.

AP X's ambition extends beyond personal success; he envisions a cultural revolution. By blending Indian musical traditions with contemporary rap, he aims to bridge the gap between the USA and India, ushering in a new era of music that transcends borders. As he continues to break new ground, AP X's journey promises to be one of the most exciting developments in the world of rap music. Witness closely as he paves the way for a fresh era of musical innovation and cross-cultural appreciation.

To catch a glimpse of Apoorv Sinha's musical journey and stay updated on his latest tracks, follow him on Instagram @apxtilimdead. With his innovative sound and commitment to blending musical traditions, AP X is set to lead a new era of music that will captivate audiences on both sides of the globe.