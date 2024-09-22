Sip Smart: Style Trends In Craft Beverages Favoured By Millennials And Gen Z

In the ever-evolving landscape of true craft beer, Millennials and Gen Z have emerged as significant tastemakers, driving trends all over. Breweries in India are constantly experimenting to meet the dynamic preferences of Millenials and Gen Z, whose tastes are as diverse as they are discerning.

The preferences of the Millenials and Gen Z are reshaping the craft beverage industry, Craft beer breweries are at the forefront of this craft beer revolution in the country. By focusing on unique styles, craftsmanship, and they continue to brew beers that resonate with the values and tastes of these influential generations as shared by Manu Gulati, Founder, Effingut Breweries.

The Unique Allure’s Flavours:

The days of simple lagers dominating the market are long gone. Consumers in the Millennials and Gen Z generations are accustomed to unusual and unique styles that test their palates. They look for artisan drinks that, with each sip, provide an experience, a narrative, and a sense of place. In response to this demand, Breweries have been experimenting with unusual ingredients while keeping up with authentic brewing methods for a true craft experience.

For instance, the two most loved styles among Genz and millennials, Bavarian wheat beer also known as Hefeweizen and InCider Ale Kashmiri Apple (Graf) are becoming popular among younger drinkers. Because of the current generation’s fondness for tangy and fruity style, breweries are creating ciders which strike a balance between sweetness and a crisp, refreshing finish.

Personalization and Craft-manship

Another trend driven by Millenials and Gen Z is the desire for personalization and craftsmanship. These consumers appreciate the artistry involved in creating craft beverages and seek out breweries that offer bespoke experiences.

One of the famous styles in the younger generation Kolsch originated in Germany, with a muted touch of fruitiness which ensures perfect refreshment because of its light and airy drinking experience. Dunkelweizen, a dark wheat beer with a rich malt style and a hint of banana and clove, exemplifies commitment to true craftsmanship.

Authentic craft beer brewing approach, allowing to maintain the highest standards of quality and experiment with new recipes, providing customers with a memorable drinking experience.

Sustainability and Authenticity

The younger generation also indulges in the values behind the brands that they support. Sustainability, transparency, and authenticity are important, from sourcing local ingredients to minimizing our carbon footprint through eco-friendly brewing processes.

Belgian Blonde Ale is a testament to our commitment to quality and sustainability, it delivers a smooth, malty sweetness with subtle notes of spice and fruits, and it reflects our dedication to exceptional taste.

Community and Connection

The younger generation are social beings who value connection a lot, they always appreciate a brand that fosters a sense of belonging and creates opportunities for shared experience. True craft beer breweries embrace this by arranging community events, and annual hopfest, where craft beer enthusiasts can come together to celebrate their love for different styles.