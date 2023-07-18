Sweet Fusion Sensation: Mountain Dew Jalebi Takes the Internet By Storm

New Delhi: What is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of jalebis? Most likely the traditional orange-brown appearance and sweet, sticky flavour of this Indian treat. Even though that's what most people might expect, have you ever thought of jalebis as being green?

This might sound strange, but a photo of some "Mountain Dew" jalebis in a green tint has gone viral on social media. But it's not what you might have assumed. Amar Sirohi, an Instagram food blogger, posted a photo of what he dubbed Mountain Dew jalebis that were green in colour.

He wrote in the post, "These jalebis are not green because of the use of green food colouring or mountain dew. These are AVAREBELE JILEBI, which are very common in Bangalore. These are produced from hyacinth beans, also called avarebele in Karnataka by the natives.



He added, "The distinctive flavour of the Avarebele is so well-liked that there is even a festival or fair named after it, called the 'Avarekai Mela'. These avarebele jalebis were significantly distinct from conventional jalebis in both appearance and flavour.

Even though this piece was published on June 1, 2020, people are still interested in it. It has received more than 25,000 likes since it was shared. A lot of people have also left comments on the post.