The Battle between Luck and Hard Work

We all have been experience in our life or in others life too that someone get immediate success without doing anything but some people spend their half of life in struggle for the sake of getting success. This topic has been a subject of debate for centuries, that which is more important: hard work or luck? If you look at it... then this is not a battle, but a complex topic, whose links are interconnected.

Luck refers to random events which can significantly impact our lives. For example, being born in a rich family, meeting a good mentor who guides you towards right path, or just being at a right place at the right time can open that door which hard work alone might not.

Many people said that luck played a huge role in their journey. They might get a unique opportunity or received an unexpected help which helping them to move further.

On the other hand, hard work is all about dedication and efforts. People who believe in hard work, they know that consistent efforts over time leads to success. They exactly know the importance of setting goals, also they know the importance of working tirelessly without giving up. There are so many examples exist in the world, who are self made individuals, who started with little and achieved great in life, through their sheer determination and efforts.

However, the truth often lies somewhere in between. Luck can provide us opportunity but its hard work which allows individuals to take the most of the benefits from these opportunities. Imagine luck as a chance to play a game and hard work as the skills which you develop to win that game. If you don’t have skills, you cannot able to play that game, even if you are lucky enough to get a chance.

So, we can say that hard work creates own luck. By being constant and well prepared, you might find yourself in a situation where opportunities naturally come to you. The more efforts you put into something, the more likely you are able to notice and grab all the coming chances.

Both hard work and luck plays crucial roles in a way of achieving success. Luck can open the door for you but its hard work which helps you to walk through them and make the most out of the opportunities. Both are the important element of life and are equally important.

Remember, whenever you feel that luck is not in favour of you, keep working hard. You can invite luck, just by doing hard work. After all, as the saying goes, “the harder you work, the luckier you get.”