Try This Easy Japanese Chicken Meatball Recipe at Home for a Flavorful Meal

Tsukune, or Japanese chicken meatballs, is a meal that exemplifies the precise balance of flavors and textures that characterize Japanese cuisine. Popular in Japanese izakayas, these soft and flavorful meatballs are generally served on skewers and cooked to perfection. You can make this tasty recipe at home and give your next meal a boost of umami with a simple ingredient blend. This dish is simple enough to try.

Ingredients:

500g ground chicken

1 egg

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon mirin

1 tablespoon sake (optional)

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons green onions, chopped

Sesame seeds (optional for garnish)

Yakitori sauce (for basting)

Instructions:

Get the Meatball Mixture Ready:

Ground chicken, egg, soy sauce, mirin, sake (if using), sugar, ginger, garlic, panko breadcrumbs, and chopped green onions should all be combined in a big bowl. Stir thoroughly to ensure that all ingredients are combined equally. The mixture ought to be slightly wet but still able to maintain its shape.

Shape the Meatballs:

Using a little bit of water to keep your hands from sticking, shape the mixture into golf-ball-sized, round meatballs. If you want to skewer them later, you can also make them into longer shapes.

Cook the Meatballs:

Put a little oil in a skillet and heat it over medium heat. After adding the meatballs to the skillet, heat them for 8 to 10 minutes, or until browned all over. Make sure they're cooked through by looking for an internal temperature of 165°F (75°C).

Baste with Yakitori Sauce:

Lightly coat the meatballs in yakitori sauce while they're still in the frying. To give the meatballs a savory-sweet coating, let the sauce gently caramelize.

Serve and Enjoy:

For a satisfying, savory supper, top with steamed rice, grilled veggies, or a crisp salad. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

This recipe for Japanese chicken meatballs is flavorful and simple to make. It's ideal for a simple weekday meal or a striking first course for visitors. Taste it at home to experience the real flavor of Japanese food.

Summary

Savor delicious Japanese chicken meatballs that are simple to prepare at home. Combine panko breadcrumbs, ginger, onion, garlic, soy sauce, sake, and egg with the ground chicken. Shape into little balls and cook in the oven. For a tasty and filling supper, serve with steamed rice and teriyaki sauce.