What Are The Benefits Of Ice Facials? How does It help With Puffy Eyes and acne Skin?

The practice of ice facials is going on a trend however, there is no scientific evidence of this that can cure puffy eyes and are good for acne skin. It is a popular skincare practice that includes applying ice on your face and considered that it can cure the face since there are Dermatologists for that reason. How can the ice facial work? What are the benefits of an ice facial and what not? Worry not, to find out if an ice facial is right for your skin or not let’s check it out below.

What is an ice facial?

It is a famous homemade remedy of massaging ice to wrap your face in a soft cotton cloth with circular motions for a minute or two. The method involves exposure to cold temperatures which helps to deal with issues like reduced inflammation. During an ice facial, one can use ice rollers, bowls, ice packs, and ice cubes to the face.

What are the pros of an ice facial?

Summer can be terrible, but ice can make it cool and be beneficial in various ways:

1 Heals and Prevents Acne- Ice has the property to give a cool and calm effect. Ice is also anti-inflammatory, which blocks certain substances that cause an injury or infection. By calming and smoothening the inflamed skin along with maximizing the size of the pores.

2 Reduce Puffy Eyes- Puffy eyes are the bag under the eyes that turns into swelling or puffiness. There are several reasons for that, but the most common cause is eye strain or lack of sleep. This is another property of ice that can reduce the swellings thus making these swollen bags disappear. You can also add a little bit of honey and black coffee to the affected area, and you will get much faster results.

3 Exfoliate Your Skin- If you put tan removal face sheets you might not be satisfied with the result but on the other hand, if you apply or rub your skin with ice cubes, will see better and faster results as milk contains the lactic acids that help in clearing all the dead cells.

4 Gives Glowing Skin- We use numerous products to give our skin that flawless and beautiful look but if you apply ice daily to your face it will make your skin glow and clear out all the pores and dust.

What are the cons of an ice facial?

There are several side effects of using the ice facial:-

1 Damage Sensitive Skin- For those who have dry and sensitive skin the ice might react to them due to its freezing temperature.

2 Temporary Sensitivity- Some people may notice a temporary sensitivity to cold following facial icing. This sensitivity might cause redness or tingling sensations on the skin. While this impact is usually temporary it's important to avoid excessive use of ice particularly if you have sensitive skin.

3 Sensitive to Sun- The temperature changes when you enter the house from the outside heat and due to this change, it might produce headaches, irritation to your skin as well as damage to your capillaries.

4 Affects Flow of Skin - Long-term usage of ice affects the flow of your skin by constricting the blood vessels and reducing blood flow to the affected area.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals